wrestling / News
WWE News: Linda McMahon Donates to Donald Trump’s Campaign, Details on NXT UK Post-Show Video, Most-Watched WWE Network Shows
– Linda McMahon has, unsurprisingly, donated a hefty sum to Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. McMahon, who was Trump’s head of the Small Business Administration, has donated $365,600 to the campaign in the past year per the WON. $360,600 went to the America First Action PAC, the main super PAC for Trump’s re-election, and two $2800 donations went directly to Trump’s re-election campaign.
McMahon has been chairwoman of the First America Action PAC since she announced her resignation from the administration in March.
– The WON also reports that Shaun Ryan, who did the post-show videos from Over the Top Wrestling which were highly praised, was hired by WWE to work in NXT UK. This is why the NXT UK Takeover post-show video had a much better look than previous ones.
– The most watched shows on the WWE Network of the past week were:
1. NXT U.K. Takeover: Cardiff
2. 20 Matches that Define the Intercontinental Title
3. SummerSlam 2019
4. Adrian Street: Imagine What I Could Do to You
5. WWE Day of: SummerSlam
6. NXT (8.25.19)
7. WWE Ride Along (Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, War Raiders and Sarah Logan)
More Trending Stories
- More Details On WWE’s Recent Writer Changes: Writers Will Be Brand Exclusive In October
- Jim Ross on How John Cena Was Initially Unimpressed With CM Punk, How Punk Overcame Being Seen as an ‘Indy Darling’
- Eric Bischoff on Renegade Being a ‘Cosplay Ultimate Warrior’ and Beating Arn Anderson For TV Title
- UPDATE: AEW World Title Confirmed Found, Investigation Still Open