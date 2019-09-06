WWE News: Linda McMahon Donates to Donald Trump’s Campaign, Details on NXT UK Post-Show Video, Most-Watched WWE Network Shows

– Linda McMahon has, unsurprisingly, donated a hefty sum to Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. McMahon, who was Trump’s head of the Small Business Administration, has donated $365,600 to the campaign in the past year per the WON. $360,600 went to the America First Action PAC, the main super PAC for Trump’s re-election, and two $2800 donations went directly to Trump’s re-election campaign.

McMahon has been chairwoman of the First America Action PAC since she announced her resignation from the administration in March.

– The WON also reports that Shaun Ryan, who did the post-show videos from Over the Top Wrestling which were highly praised, was hired by WWE to work in NXT UK. This is why the NXT UK Takeover post-show video had a much better look than previous ones.

– The most watched shows on the WWE Network of the past week were:

1. NXT U.K. Takeover: Cardiff

2. 20 Matches that Define the Intercontinental Title

3. SummerSlam 2019

4. Adrian Street: Imagine What I Could Do to You

5. WWE Day of: SummerSlam

6. NXT (8.25.19)

7. WWE Ride Along (Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, War Raiders and Sarah Logan)