WWE News: Linda McMahon Recalls When She & Vince Declared Bankruptcy, Chris Jericho Interviewed by Aesthetic Magazine, and Xavier Woods Cosplays as Raiden

– The New Haven Register has a report on Linda McMahon, who discussed initiatives for women in business at a recent WOW Forum event. Below are some highlights from the conference.

Linda McMahon on when the family declared bankruptcy: “That was really a tough time, especially because I was pregnant with our second child. We lost our home; my car was repossessed in the driveway. We were knocked down, but we were not defeated. We got right back to work starting over, building our business from scratch.”

Linda McMahon on wanting young girls to see a woman taking on a big challenge: “I want young girls to see a woman taking on a big challenge. I want them to see you can take a risk, and if you make a mistake or don’t succeed, that’s OK. I want them to have the confidence to say yes, whether it’s to a new sport they haven’t tried, a new class they’ve never taken, or a big job they’ve never done. You never know what you can achieve until you try.”

– Xavier Woods released a new video for his UpUpDownDown channel, showing him cosplaying as Raiden from the Mortal Kombat video game franchise. You can check out that video below.

– Aesthetic Magazine recently interviewed WWE Superstar Chris Jericho, who discussed Fozzy’s new album, Judas, his favorite WWE match, and more. Below are some highlights:

Jericho on how he probably wouldn’t show up to his WWE Hall of Fame induction: “I don’t think about stuff like that, like I said. If it happens, I probably wouldn’t show up. I don’t like these big pomp and circumstance things like retirement matches, and everybody kissing your ass telling you how great you are, because I know how great I am, so I don’t need people telling me that. So, depending on what mood I’m in, I’ve always been the anti-star for that kind of thing anyways. But yeah, I’ll leave that to somebody else, but not me. I’ll show up, maybe, depends how I feel.”

His thoughts on The Rock running for President: “I say he should go for it. Maybe I’ll become the first Prime Minister and President, where I’ll run Canada and the States together since I’m a dual citizen. You never know, I could make it happen.