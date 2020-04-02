WWE News: Lineup For Next Week’s NXT, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode, Total Bellas Returns Tonight

– Next week’s episode of NXT will include two matches that were originally set to be a part of NXT Takeover: Tampa. The lineup features:

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano in their last match together

* Ladder Match for NXT Women’s title shot: Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim vs. Tegan Nox vs. Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode. You can find our full report here.

– Season five of Total Bellas begins tonight at 9 PM ET.

Here’s an episode description: Brave New Bellas – The Bella Twins are back; Nicole’s steamy romance with her “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Artem Chigvintsev, hits a roadblock after family and friends question if they’re moving too fast; Brie and Bryan have a major disagreement.