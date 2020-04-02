wrestling / News
WWE News: Lineup For Next Week’s NXT, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode, Total Bellas Returns Tonight
– Next week’s episode of NXT will include two matches that were originally set to be a part of NXT Takeover: Tampa. The lineup features:
* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano in their last match together
* Ladder Match for NXT Women’s title shot: Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim vs. Tegan Nox vs. Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode. You can find our full report here.
– Season five of Total Bellas begins tonight at 9 PM ET.
Here’s an episode description: Brave New Bellas – The Bella Twins are back; Nicole’s steamy romance with her “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Artem Chigvintsev, hits a roadblock after family and friends question if they’re moving too fast; Brie and Bryan have a major disagreement.
