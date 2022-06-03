WWE News: Lineup for Saturday Night’s Main Event, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka Playlist, In Your House Merch Released

– WWE will be hosting a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event tomorrow in Champaign, IL at the State Farm Center featuring Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins in a Street Fight, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch, Miz TV with Theory plus Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, The Usos, Sami Zayn, Sonya Deville, Alexa Bliss, The New Day and more.

– WWE has released a Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch – Road to WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: WWE Playlist which can be watched below on YouTube:

– The official WWE Shop has an NXT In Your House 2022 T-Shirt and event poster for sale