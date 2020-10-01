WWE News: Lineup For Today’s NXT UK Includes Heritage Cup, NXT Highlights, Latest WWE-Hyundai Video Ft. Drew McIntyre

– Today will feature a new episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network, including the start of the Heritage Cup. The first match will be Noam Dar vs. Alexander Wolfe, with Pete Dunne as the special guest referee. Meanwhile, there will also be a triple threat to determine the eighth and final competitor in the tournament. Here’s the preview from WWE:

Tune in to NXT UK today as the Heritage Cup Tournament gets underway!

Noam Dar will battle Alexander Wolfe in the NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament’s first match with former NXT United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne as special guest referee. Last week’s drawing quickly turned volatile immediately after Dar and Wolfe were announced as opponents. Dunne did his part to keep order, stopping Dar from striking Wolfe and splaying his fingers before dumping him out of the ring.

Will either man dare challenge The BruiserWeight’s authority as he dons the stripes? And which Superstar will advance?

Plus, the eighth and final entrant in the tournament will be determined in a Triple Threat Match, with the winner advancing to face Trent Seven.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT on the USA Network:

– WWE and Hyundai have released the latest video in their “Drive for Better” series, featuring Stephanie McMahon and Drew McIntyre.