WWE News: Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of RAW, Big E Plays UFC 3, Ronda Rousey Gives Steve-O A Tour Of Her Farm
January 13, 2020
– Tonight’s episode of RAW on the USA Network will include the following:
* Brock Lesnar returns
* First ever ‘Fist Fight’: Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins & The AOP
* Bobby Lashley (w/Lana) vs. Rusev (w/Liv Morgan)
* Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles
* Continuation of Rey Mysterio/Andrade feud
– A new video from Ronda Rousey features her and Travis Browne giving Steve-O a tour of their ranch, Browsey Acres.
– The latest video from UpUpDownDown has Big E playing UFC 3 with his best friend.
