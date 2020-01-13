wrestling / News

WWE News: Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of RAW, Big E Plays UFC 3, Ronda Rousey Gives Steve-O A Tour Of Her Farm

January 13, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley WWE Raw

– Tonight’s episode of RAW on the USA Network will include the following:

* Brock Lesnar returns
* First ever ‘Fist Fight’: Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins & The AOP
* Bobby Lashley (w/Lana) vs. Rusev (w/Liv Morgan)
* Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles
* Continuation of Rey Mysterio/Andrade feud

– A new video from Ronda Rousey features her and Travis Browne giving Steve-O a tour of their ranch, Browsey Acres.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown has Big E playing UFC 3 with his best friend.

