WWE News: Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of RAW, Wrestling Challenge Episodes Added To WWE Network, Jacqueline Moore’s Mother Passes Away
January 18, 2021
– Tonight’s episode of RAW will feature the following matches and segments:
* Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss
* Update on Randy Orton after Bliss attacked him with a fireball
* Charlotte Flair reacts to Ric Flair helping Lacey Evans
– WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline Moore lost her mother over the weekend. 411 would like to give her our condolences.
– The first thirteen episodes of WWF Wrestling Challenge have been added to the WWE Network.
