WWE News: Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of Smackdown, Clips From Last Night’s Total Bellas
– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX:
* Braun Strowman goes face-to-face with Bray Wyatt
* Jeff Hardy returns
* Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak and TBD vs. Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro
* Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose
* Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans & Tamina
– Here are clips from last night’s episode of Total Bellas:
