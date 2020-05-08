WWE News: Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of Smackdown, Clips From Last Night’s Total Bellas

May 8, 2020 | Posted by

– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX:

* Braun Strowman goes face-to-face with Bray Wyatt

* Jeff Hardy returns

* Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak and TBD vs. Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

* Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose

* Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans & Tamina

