WWE News: Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of Smackdown, New Episode of The Bump, Sasha Banks Theme Now Available
March 20, 2020
– Tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, which will be taped at the WWE Performance Center, will feature an appearance from Rob Gronkowski as well as the contract signing for Wrestlemania between Goldberg and Roman Reigns.
– WWE has posted a new episode of The Bump, which features Jeff Hardy, Drake Maverick, Alexa Bliss, Xavier Woods, Braun Strowman and others calling in.
– WWE has released the remixed version of Sasha Banks’ theme song, which features Snoop Dogg:
