wrestling / News
WWE News: Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of Smackdown, Total Bellas Highlights, Inside Look At NXT Fight Pit
June 5, 2020 | Posted by
– Tonight’s episode of Smackdown will feature a title match as well as an appearance from Jeff Hardy. The lineup includes:
* Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles go face-to-face before next week’s Intercontinental Title match.
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks
* Jeff Hardy to appear
* The Miz and John Morrison have a ‘special warning’ for Braun Strowman ahead of WWE Backlash
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Total Bellas:
– WWE has posted an inside look at the recent ‘Fight Pit’ match on NXT, which featured Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher with Kurt Angle as the special guest referee.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses Steve Austin Demanding Finish to His Match With Scott Hall At WrestleMania 18 Be Changed Due To Hall Being Hungover
- Rhea Ripley Shuts Down Rumors That She Lost NXT Women’s Title Over Visa Issues
- Eli Drake Says He’s Turned Down WWE Three Times, Discusses If He’s Interested in Going There Eventually
- Lio Rush Calls Drake Maverick Angle ‘A Slap in the Face’