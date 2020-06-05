WWE News: Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of Smackdown, Total Bellas Highlights, Inside Look At NXT Fight Pit

– Tonight’s episode of Smackdown will feature a title match as well as an appearance from Jeff Hardy. The lineup includes:

* Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles go face-to-face before next week’s Intercontinental Title match.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks

* Jeff Hardy to appear

* The Miz and John Morrison have a ‘special warning’ for Braun Strowman ahead of WWE Backlash

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Total Bellas:

– WWE has posted an inside look at the recent ‘Fight Pit’ match on NXT, which featured Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher with Kurt Angle as the special guest referee.