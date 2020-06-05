wrestling / News

WWE News: Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of Smackdown, Total Bellas Highlights, Inside Look At NXT Fight Pit

June 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown

– Tonight’s episode of Smackdown will feature a title match as well as an appearance from Jeff Hardy. The lineup includes:

* Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles go face-to-face before next week’s Intercontinental Title match.
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks
* Jeff Hardy to appear
* The Miz and John Morrison have a ‘special warning’ for Braun Strowman ahead of WWE Backlash

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Total Bellas:

– WWE has posted an inside look at the recent ‘Fight Pit’ match on NXT, which featured Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher with Kurt Angle as the special guest referee.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Smackdown, Total Bellas, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading