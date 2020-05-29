wrestling / News
WWE News: Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of Smackdown, Total Bellas Highlights, WWE Stock Update
May 29, 2020 | Posted by
– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, which will include the semifinals of the Intercontinental title tournament. You can find the betting odds for tonight here.
* Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semifinal: Jeff Hardy vs. Daniel Bryan
* Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semifinal: AJ Styles vs. Elias
– WWE and E! have released the following highlights from last night’s Total Bellas:
– WWE stock opened at $45.23 per share this morning.
