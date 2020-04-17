wrestling / News

WWE News: Lineup For Tonight’s Friday Night Smackdown, Highlights From Total Bellas, WWE Supercut of RAW After Wrestlemania Surprises

April 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, which will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro.
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Dana Brooke vs. Naomi.
* Sasha Banks vs. Tamina – If Tamina wins, she gets a Smackdown Women’s title shot
*WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Miz (c) vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Big E
* Sonya Deville to ‘clear the air’ with Mandy Rose

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Total Bellas:

– WWE has posted a new edition of Supercut which looks at 29 surprises from the RAW after Wrestlemania.

