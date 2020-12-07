wrestling / News
WWE News: Lineup For Tonight’s Monday Night RAW, Highlights From NXT Takeover, New Pat McAfee Merchandise
December 7, 2020 | Posted by
– Here’s the lineup so far for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW:
* Randy Orton visits the Firefly Funhouse
* Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. AJ Styles, The Miz & John Morrison
– Here are highlights from last night’s NXT Takeover: Wargames.
– There is a new “Great to be Great” shirt for Pat McAfee available in the WWE Shop.
