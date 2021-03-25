wrestling / News
WWE News: Lineup for Tonight’s NXT UK, Sasha Banks in 50 Greatest Women Superstars Countdown, Lacey Evans Celebrates Her Birthday on Her Podcast
– A new episode of NXT UK debuts today on Peacock and the WWE Network. Here’s the updated lineup:
* No DQ Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Sam Gradwell
* Aleah James vs. Isla Daw
* Primate and Tyson T-Bone
* Joseph Conners vs. Jack Starrz
After weeks of taunting and torment, @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR battles @sam_gradwell in a #NoDQMatch on #NXTUK!
Can Dragunov keep his emotions in check or will the Thunderstorm back up his harsh words?
Special start time of 4pm ET on @peacockTV!@WWENetworkhttps://t.co/rM0cpUGrzc pic.twitter.com/vmEjo9ZnII
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) March 25, 2021
– WWE released a sneak peek for the latest part of the 50 Greatest Women Superstars, and Sasha Banks is featured at No. 6. You can view that clip here:
Also, 411’s report on the list for #20-11 is available HERE.
– Lacey Evans released a special birthday episode of podcast for yesterday (March 24), which you can see below:
