WWE News: Lineup For Tonight’s RAW, Highlights From Fastlane, Steve Austin Beer Bath Is 22 Years Old

– Tonight’s episode of RAW will include fallout from last night’s WWE Fastlane PPV and build to Wrestlemania, particularly the WWE title match with Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. It will also feature the debut of Rhea Ripley on the red brand.

– Here are highlights from last night’s event:

– If you want to feel old, Steve Austin’s infamous beer bath on the McMahons and The Rock happened on an episode of RAW 22 years ago.