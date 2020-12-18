WWE News: Lineup for Tonight’s Smackdown, More Shirts Available In WWE Shop, Highlights For Miz & Mrs and Total Bellas

– Here is what WWE is advertising for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, the go-home show before TLC this Sunday.

* Smackdown Tag Team Titles: The Street Profits (c) vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler

* Bayley vs. Bianca Belair

* First-ever Sami Awards.

* Carmella’s champagne toast.

– WWE Shop is selling new shirts for NXT New Year’s Evil and TLC 2020.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Total Bellas and the season finale of Miz & Mrs: