WWE News: Lineup for Tonight’s Smackdown, More Shirts Available In WWE Shop, Highlights For Miz & Mrs and Total Bellas
December 18, 2020
– Here is what WWE is advertising for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, the go-home show before TLC this Sunday.
* Smackdown Tag Team Titles: The Street Profits (c) vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler
* Bayley vs. Bianca Belair
* First-ever Sami Awards.
* Carmella’s champagne toast.
– WWE Shop is selling new shirts for NXT New Year’s Evil and TLC 2020.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Total Bellas and the season finale of Miz & Mrs: