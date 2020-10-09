WWE News: Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown, Zelina Vega Wears Overwatch Swimsuit Cosplay, Virtual Meet & Greets Announced

– Tonight’s episode of Smackdown will be the first night of the WWE Draft, with the following talent up for selection (the rest will be available on Monday’s RAW):

Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Humberto Carrillo, Elias, Angel Garza, Drew Gulak, Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker), The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP), Mickie James, Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado), Drew McIntyre, Murphy, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, Naomi, The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), Roman Reigns, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Mandy Rose, Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax, Shorty G, AJ Styles, Jey Uso

The show will also include the following matches and segments:

* Otis to appear in court to defend himself from Miz and Morrison

* The Fiend vs. Kevin Owens

* Falls Count Anywhere: Big E vs. Sheamus

* Smackdown Women’s Title: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks

– Zelina Vega posted a new photo to Instagram, dressed (sort of) as a character from Overwatch, as well as a swimsuit.

– WWE has announced the following virtual meet and greets for next week:

Monday, October 12 at 3:30 PM ET: Adam Cole

Wednesday, October 14 at 3 PM ET: Carmella

Friday, October 16 at 1 PM ET: Jeff Hardy.

Tickets go on sale at 12 PM ET and can be found here. You can find the FAQ here.