WWE News: Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW, Bron Breakker Subject of Latest Canvas 2 Canvas, Ronda Rousey Plays Ender Lilies

– Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW will feature a United States Championship match between Damian Priest and Dolph Ziggler. If Priest is disqualified, he will lose the title.

No other matches have been announced, but it is expected to feature fallout from the Day 1 PPV.

– The latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Bron Breakker.

– Ronda Rousey has posted a new video in which she plays the game Ender Lilies.