WWE News: Lio Rush Attacked on NXT, Undisputed Era Confront Roderick Strong

– WWE has posted video of Lio Rush being attacked before his NXT in-ring debut, as well a picture of Roderick Strong being confronted by Undisputed Era. You can see both below. Rush was attacked by The Velveteen Dream before the former’s match with Aleister Black in order to send a message to Black.

As for the main event, McIntyre retained his NXT Championship against Roderick Strong. Strong was confronted by the Undisputed Era afterward, with the team having words with Strong before walking away, as if to suggest that the group is trying to Strong. The pic is below: