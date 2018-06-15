WWE News: Lio Rush & Cedric Alexander Feud on Twitter, New UpUpDownDown, Kurt Angle Reveals One Of His Favorite Undertaker Matches

– Lio Rush & Cedric Alexander got into a feud on Twitter, with the Cruiserweight champion putting the 205 Live star to be in his place…

This coming from the kid who wants to be a fake rapper. We had one of those on 205Live. You wanna end up like him? I suggest you watch your mouth youngster pic.twitter.com/M8gbDzA5lo — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 15, 2018

– Kurt Angle posted on Twitter, commenting on his past matches with The Undertaker…

@RealKurtAngle had some amazing wars with #Undertaker even once defeating the dead man clean pic.twitter.com/EXIKKFSI8R — Wrestling Network (@WWEWasim) June 14, 2018

We had some great ones. I recommend No Way Out 2006. If you’re a fan, or aspiring to be a pro wrestler, watch it. #itstrue https://t.co/PTJVt6tX4a — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 14, 2018

– Here is a new UpUpDownDown video…

