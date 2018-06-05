Quantcast

 

WWE News: Lio Rush Coming to 205 Live, New Day Pranks The Miz, Video of Big Cass’ Smackdown Promo

June 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lio Rush

– Lio Rush is headed to 205 Live. The main roster call-up was announced during Tuesday night’s episode of the cruiserweight show. You can see video of the vignette introducing him below in his new gimmick:

– WWE posted the following video from Smackdown of New Day pranking The Miz by having him pick their Money In The Bank representative out of a hat:

– WWE also posted the following video of Big Cass’ promo discussing his match with Daniel Bryan at Money In The Bank:

