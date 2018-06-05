WWE News: Lio Rush Coming to 205 Live, New Day Pranks The Miz, Video of Big Cass’ Smackdown Promo

– Lio Rush is headed to 205 Live. The main roster call-up was announced during Tuesday night’s episode of the cruiserweight show. You can see video of the vignette introducing him below in his new gimmick:

I’ve been in the back, planning the perfect attack. @WWE205Live is mine 🤣. Tickitty Tockitty ⏳. #ManOfTheHour 💸 @WWE 💸 pic.twitter.com/e4h6R9Y5HI — 💸 Man Of The Hour 💸 (@itsLioRush) June 6, 2018

– WWE posted the following video from Smackdown of New Day pranking The Miz by having him pick their Money In The Bank representative out of a hat:

– WWE also posted the following video of Big Cass’ promo discussing his match with Daniel Bryan at Money In The Bank: