WWE News: Lio Rush Coming to 205 Live, New Day Pranks The Miz, Video of Big Cass’ Smackdown Promo
– Lio Rush is headed to 205 Live. The main roster call-up was announced during Tuesday night’s episode of the cruiserweight show. You can see video of the vignette introducing him below in his new gimmick:
I’ve been in the back, planning the perfect attack. @WWE205Live is mine 🤣. Tickitty Tockitty ⏳. #ManOfTheHour 💸 @WWE 💸 pic.twitter.com/e4h6R9Y5HI
— 💸 Man Of The Hour 💸 (@itsLioRush) June 6, 2018
– WWE posted the following video from Smackdown of New Day pranking The Miz by having him pick their Money In The Bank representative out of a hat:
– WWE also posted the following video of Big Cass’ promo discussing his match with Daniel Bryan at Money In The Bank:
.@BigCassWWE plans to DEFEAT @WWEDanielBryan at #MITB… #SDLive pic.twitter.com/LbibYJuY0B
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2018