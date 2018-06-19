Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Lio Rush Debuting on 205 Live Next Week, Nikki Cross Comments on SAnitY’s Debut

June 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lio Rush

– Lio Rush will make his 205 Live debut on next week’s episode of the show. WWE confirmed the news on Tuesday, as you can see below:

– Nikki Cross took to Twitter to react to SAnitY making their debut on this week’s Smackdown by attacking The Usos:

