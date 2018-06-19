wrestling / News
WWE News: Lio Rush Debuting on 205 Live Next Week, Nikki Cross Comments on SAnitY’s Debut
– Lio Rush will make his 205 Live debut on next week’s episode of the show. WWE confirmed the news on Tuesday, as you can see below:
NEXT WEEK: @ItsLioRush will be The #ManOfTheHour when he makes his #205Live debut, only on the award-winning @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/dazyawCftc
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) June 20, 2018
– Nikki Cross took to Twitter to react to SAnitY making their debut on this week’s Smackdown by attacking The Usos:
Hahahahhahahahahahahaha hehehehehehe….
give em hell boys…#SANITY https://t.co/VLAUwt85na
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) June 20, 2018