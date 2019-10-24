wrestling / News
WWE News: Lio Rush Gets Cruiserweight Championship Title Plates, Drake Maverick Gives R-Truth a Gift
October 23, 2019 | Posted by
– Lio Rush finally has his custom NXT Cruiserweight Championship title plates. Rush posted video of the plates being installed on the championship. He defeated Drew Gulak on the October 9th episode of NXT to win the title:
Changing of the guard. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/WTVDEb7Y77
— 11:11 (@itsLioRush) October 23, 2019
– Here is another video from The Bump, with Drake Maverick giving R-Truth a gift now that they’re no longer rivals due to the brand split:
