WWE News: Lio Rush Gets Cruiserweight Championship Title Plates, Drake Maverick Gives R-Truth a Gift

October 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lio Rush NXT 10-9-19

– Lio Rush finally has his custom NXT Cruiserweight Championship title plates. Rush posted video of the plates being installed on the championship. He defeated Drew Gulak on the October 9th episode of NXT to win the title:

– Here is another video from The Bump, with Drake Maverick giving R-Truth a gift now that they’re no longer rivals due to the brand split:

Drake Maverick, Lio Rush, R-Truth, Jeremy Thomas

