wrestling / News
WWE News: Lio Rush Hypes 205 Live Match, Mick Foley Meets Steve Irwin’s Family
July 16, 2018 | Posted by
– Lio Rush posted to Twitter to promote his match with Akira Tozawa on tomorrow night’s episode of 205 Live. You can see his post below:
Tomorrow night is special. @TozawaAkira this is my #Gift to you 😜⌛️. #MOTH @WWE @WWE205Live @WWEMaverick pic.twitter.com/BqNGSRCW0C
— Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) July 16, 2018
– Mick Foley shared pictures from his trip to Australia as part of the 20 Years of Hell tour, where he met the family of the late Steve Irwin: