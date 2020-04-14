WWE News: Lio Rush Thinks It’s Time to Make Things Right With Lashley, Liv Morgan Hints at How She Wanted a Spot in MITB, Kairi Sane Is Frustrated by Loss to Nia Jax

– During last night’s Raw, Bobby Lashley picked up a win over No Way Jose. During the broadcast, Lashley’s former manager, Lio Rush, directed a tweet at Lashley, which you can see below.

Lio Rush wrote on Twitter, “HEY BIG MAN! If you’re reading this right now, I’m home quarantined eating a bag of our favorite chips. You know, the red ones! Anyways i watched ya tonight. Hell of a fight and i like the tights….it’s almost about that time to make things right.”

– Earlier yesterday, WWE SUperstar Liv Morgan shot down speculation that she was dealing with pink eye. She tweeted on the matter, “No, I don’t have pink eye. Yes, I did break a contact in my eye. It looks cool.” You can view that tweet below.

Later during Raw, Morgan commented, “I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it ….” It should be noted that Morgan was not booked in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on last night’s show.

– During last night’s Raw, Kairi Sane lost a women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match to Nia Jax. After the match, she commented on the loss via her Twitter account, which you can see below.

