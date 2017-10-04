WWE News: Lio Rush Is Ready For His NXT Debut, Preview of Kairi Saine on Tonight’s NXT, Stock Up

WWE released video of Lio Rush discussing his debut against Aleister Black on NXT. You can see it below. Rush says that fans can expect him to make the impossible possible, which is what he’s been doing his entire life. He says that he’s done things that others have taken lifetimes to accomplish. He says he’s here to show that he’s not just a new guy, he’s the Man of Honor. In regard to Black, Rush says few have succeeded in making their mark against him but that Black is going to find out that he is unlike anyone Black has ever seen in the ring.

– WWE.com posted a preview for NXT, hyping Kairi Sane’s debut:

The Pirate Princess sets course for NXT

With her winning performance in the Mae Young Classic having already earned her an opportunity to vie for the vacant NXT Women’s Title at TakeOver: Houston, Kairi Sane now prepares to cross a new milestone in her career: Her debut on NXT TV.

Though Sane’s opponents for TakeOver’s Fatal 4-Way Match will be decided via qualifying matches in the coming weeks, The Pirate Princess will no doubt look to send an emphatic statement to all would-be contenders with her maiden voyage in NXT competition.

– WWE stock closed at $23.64, up $0.01 (0.04%) from the previous close.