WWE News: Lio Rush Reveals His All-Time Favorite Feud, Paige Celebrates NXT’s Anniversary

– Lio Rush has weighed in on his favorite feud of his career on Twitter. The WWE star was asked which was his favorite by a fan and replied that it was his rivalry with Joey Janela:

– Paige posted to her Twitter to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of NXT, while also praising how Dr. Tom Prichard, Dusty Rhodes, and Norman Smiley as trainers:

Happy 10th birthday to @WWENXT Ive been apart of you for 8 of those 10. Wtf. Time flies!!! Amazing to see how much NXT has grown. From FCW in a small little building and small roster (literally only 7 girls when I got there) to a global beautiful brand of its own 😍👏🏻❤️ — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 23, 2020