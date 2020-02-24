wrestling / News

WWE News: Lio Rush Reveals His All-Time Favorite Feud, Paige Celebrates NXT’s Anniversary

February 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lio Rush

– Lio Rush has weighed in on his favorite feud of his career on Twitter. The WWE star was asked which was his favorite by a fan and replied that it was his rivalry with Joey Janela:

– Paige posted to her Twitter to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of NXT, while also praising how Dr. Tom Prichard, Dusty Rhodes, and Norman Smiley as trainers:

