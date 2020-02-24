wrestling / News
WWE News: Lio Rush Reveals His All-Time Favorite Feud, Paige Celebrates NXT’s Anniversary
– Lio Rush has weighed in on his favorite feud of his career on Twitter. The WWE star was asked which was his favorite by a fan and replied that it was his rivalry with Joey Janela:
@JANELABABY hands down https://t.co/lNIsyf82bx
— Lio (@itsLioRush) February 23, 2020
– Paige posted to her Twitter to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of NXT, while also praising how Dr. Tom Prichard, Dusty Rhodes, and Norman Smiley as trainers:
Happy 10th birthday to @WWENXT Ive been apart of you for 8 of those 10. Wtf. Time flies!!! Amazing to see how much NXT has grown. From FCW in a small little building and small roster (literally only 7 girls when I got there) to a global beautiful brand of its own 😍👏🏻❤️
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 23, 2020
I wish everyone got to experience @drtomprichard as a trainer in NXT. He was one of the best and I learnt so much from him. Him and Dusty Rhodes were a dream team. Along with @NormanSmiley1 🔥👏🏻❤️
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 23, 2020
