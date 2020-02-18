WWE News: Lio Rush Says Jordan Devlin Should Be Scared, BroserWeights On NXT Tag Team Title Win

– Lio Rush is ready for his match against Jordan Devlin on NXT for the Cruiserweight Title, and thinks Devlin should be afraid going into the bout. Rush posted a new video to his Twitter account addressing the match, which you can see below:

– The WWE Performance Center posted video of the BroserWeights commenting on their NXT Tag Team Championship win on last night’s NXT Takeover: Portland and what the titles mean to them: