wrestling / News

WWE News: Lio Rush Says Jordan Devlin Should Be Scared, BroserWeights On NXT Tag Team Title Win

February 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lio Rush WWE 205 Live

– Lio Rush is ready for his match against Jordan Devlin on NXT for the Cruiserweight Title, and thinks Devlin should be afraid going into the bout. Rush posted a new video to his Twitter account addressing the match, which you can see below:

– The WWE Performance Center posted video of the BroserWeights commenting on their NXT Tag Team Championship win on last night’s NXT Takeover: Portland and what the titles mean to them:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jordan Devlin, Lio Rush, The BroserWeights, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading