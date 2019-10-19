wrestling / News
WWE News: Lio Rush Set for Next Week’s 205 Live, Toni Storm Celebrates Birthday, 205 Live Video Highlights
– NXT Cruiserweight champion Lio Rush has announced that he will be returning to next week’s episode of 205 Live. Rush recently returned to NXT and captured the newly renamed title on the October 9 edition of NXT on the USA Network. You can check out the announcement from Rush and the WWE Network below.
Rush tweeted on next week’s show, “#Lio5Live is in full affect. See you next week @WWE205Live.” Lio Rush last worked 205 Live on the February 5 edition of the show in a Fatal 4-Way match between Rush, Cedric Alexander, Humberto Carrillo, Akira Tozawa. Tozawa won the match.
#Lio5Live is in full affect. See you next week @WWE205Live
— NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush (@itsLioRush) October 19, 2019
NEXT WEEK: @WWENXT #Cruiserweight Champion @itsLioRush RETURNS to #205Live! pic.twitter.com/L7TNBPv5W8
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 19, 2019
– WWE NXT UK Superstar Toni Storm celebrates her birthday today. She turns 24 years old today.
– Video highlights are out for this week’s 205 Live. You can check those out below.
