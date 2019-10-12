wrestling / News

WWE News: Lio Rush on Says Title Win Is Just the Beginning, Kofi Kingston Works With Girl Up, Kayden C

October 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Lio Rush NXT 10-9-19

– Lio Rush shared a tweet this week on his NXT Cruiserweight title victory. You can check out his tweet below.

Lio Rush wrote, “Coming back to competition and winning the @WWENXT Cruiserweight Championship feels amazing. But this is just the beginning of what’s to come. I’m taking all challengers and if @DrewGulak wants his rematch, I got nothing but time. #MOTH”

– WWE Superstar and former world champion Kofi Kingston shared a tweet on working with Girl Up for Day of the Girl. You can check out his tweet below.

– WWE released a video featuring Kayden Carter on her NXT on USA Network debut. That clip is available below.

