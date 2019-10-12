WWE News: Lio Rush on Says Title Win Is Just the Beginning, Kofi Kingston Works With Girl Up, Kayden C

– Lio Rush shared a tweet this week on his NXT Cruiserweight title victory. You can check out his tweet below.

Lio Rush wrote, “Coming back to competition and winning the @WWENXT Cruiserweight Championship feels amazing. But this is just the beginning of what’s to come. I’m taking all challengers and if @DrewGulak wants his rematch, I got nothing but time. #MOTH”

– WWE Superstar and former world champion Kofi Kingston shared a tweet on working with Girl Up for Day of the Girl. You can check out his tweet below.

We are proud to work with @GirlUp on #DayoftheGirl and celebrate amazing young women pushing forward the movement for gender equality in sports! I have learned so much as part of #SportsForAPurpose and met so many inspiring young women. pic.twitter.com/kZ3BInEBZf — KOFI (@TrueKofi) October 11, 2019

– WWE released a video featuring Kayden Carter on her NXT on USA Network debut. That clip is available below.