WWE News: Lio Rush Welcomes Second Child, Joe Rogan Breaks Down Wrestling Submissions

February 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lio Rush

– Lio Rush has announced the birth of his second child on Twitter. The NXT star posted the announcement as you can see below.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the parents:

– The Joe Rogan Experience podcast posted the following video of Rogan breaking down wrestling submission moves from the likes of John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and Mankind:

