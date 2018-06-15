WWE News: List This Looks at Women Who Debuted With Title Shots, Fan Poll on Next Grand Slam Champion

– WWE has released a new episode of “List This!” looking at six female stars who challenged for titles in their debuts. You can see the episode below, which features Stephanie McMahon vs. Jacqueline, Lita vs. Jacqueline, Gail Kim vs. Jazz (in a Battle Royal), Jazz in a Six-Pack Challenge for the vacant title, Paige vs. AJ Lee and Lana vs. Naomi:

– WWE’s latest poll asks which Superstar fans want to see win their last needed title to become a Grand Slam Champion. As of now, the results are:

John Cena (Intercontinental Championship): 34%

Kofi Kingston (WWE or Universal Championship): 17%

Kevin Owens (Raw or SmackDown Tag Team Championship): 16%

Triple H (United States Championship): 9%

Shelton Benjamin (WWE or Universal Championship): 7%

Zack Ryder (WWE or Universal Championship): 7%

Kane (United States Championship): 6%

Sheamus (Intercontinental Championship): 5%