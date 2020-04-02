WWE News: List of Content Added To WWE Network Today, Lineup For Tonight’s NXT UK

– Here is a list of content getting added to the WWE Network today:

Where Are They Now?: Eva Marie & Snitsky (10 AM ET)

Find out what Eva Marie and Snitsky, two of WWE’s most unforgettable Superstars, are up to today on a new episode of Where Are They Now?

WWE Dream Match Mania (1 PM ET)

WWE Superstars commentate over simulated dream matches, as played out in video-game form.

“Stone Cold’s” Best WrestleMania Matches (3 PM ET)

No Superstar ruled The Attitude Era quite like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Watch The Texas Rattlesnake’s best WrestleMania clashes during one of sports-entertainment’s most beloved periods.

Best of WrestleMania Theater (3 PM ET)

Experience your favorite WrestleMania matches like you’ve never seen them before with the Best of WrestleMania Theater.

This Week in WWE (7 PM ET)

Scott Stanford and Alyse Ashton bring you up to speed on the latest goings-on in the WWE Universe.

WWE NXT – Available on demand at 10 p.m. ET

Catch up on the previous night’s episode of NXT, the final stop for the black-and-gold brand before WrestleMania.

– This week’s WWE NXT will arrive at 3 PM ET. It will feature a battle royal to determine the #1 contender to the NXT UK Championship, currently held by WALTER.