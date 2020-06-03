wrestling / News
WWE News: List Of Guests For Sunday’s The Bump, Bobby Lashley’s Most Powerful Moments, Total Bellas Preview Clip
June 3, 2020 | Posted by
– Sunday’s special edition of the Bump to promote NXT Takeover: In Your House will feature Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Mia Yim, Keith Lee and Mauro Ranallo. It streams on Youtube at 10:30 AM ET.
– WWE has posted a new video featuring the top ten most powerful moments from Bobby Lashley.
– Here’s a clip from tomorrow night’s episode of Total Bellas on E!:
