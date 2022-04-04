wrestling / News
WWE News: List of People Backstage At Wrestlemania This Weekend, Kevin Owens Praises Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville, WWE Hypes Veer Mahaan Tonight on RAW
– PWInsider reports that those backstage at Wrestlemania this weekend include Michelle McCool, The Bella Twins, Lita, Trish Stratus, Jimmy Hart, Miranda Gordy, Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Kurt Angle and WWE legend Summer Rae.
– Kevin Owens praised the match between Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville at Wrestlemania last night.
He wrote on Twitter: “He’s the best in the fuckin’ world! Every second of that absolutely ruled. There’s nobody better.”
– WWE continues to hype the arrival of Veer Mahaan, which happens tonight on RAW.
TONIGHT is the night! @VeerMahaan arrives on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/xuX1EC6nUL
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
