WWE News: Lita Corrects Fan Who Says Women Don’t Want Commentary Roles, Stock Down

– Lita posted to Twitter to correct a fan’s suggestion that women don’t do commentary in WWE because not many want such a position. The WWE Hall of Famer posted the following in reply to the fan:

🙄 False. This is as accurate as when #daveletterman suggested women wouldn’t want to write for his show. Fortunately Tina Fey was there to school him. https://t.co/IM0DDiaqlM — Amy Dumas (@AmyDumas) June 8, 2018

– WWE’s stock closed at $61.78, down $0.22 (0.35%) from the previous closing price.