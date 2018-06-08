Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Lita Corrects Fan Who Says Women Don’t Want Commentary Roles, Stock Down

June 8, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lita

– Lita posted to Twitter to correct a fan’s suggestion that women don’t do commentary in WWE because not many want such a position. The WWE Hall of Famer posted the following in reply to the fan:

– WWE’s stock closed at $61.78, down $0.22 (0.35%) from the previous closing price.

article topics :

Lita, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading