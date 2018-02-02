WWE News: Lita Gets Emotional Talking to Bayley, Shane McMahon DVD Set For June, AJ Styles at EA Super Bowl Party

– Lita appears in a new WWE video from before the women’s Royal Rumble getting emotional in a conversation with Bayley. You can see the video below, in which she tears up talking about the late WWE female stars who weren’t able to see how far women’s wrestling have come like Luna Vachon and Chyna:

– Wrestling DVD Network reports that a Shane McMahon DVD set will be released on June 12th. Titled “Shane McMahon’s Craziest Matches,” the three-disc set is described as follows:

“Shane McMahon is known as a huge risk-taker, who provides “OMG” moments on a regular basis. This compilation features all of his greatest & craziest matches, spanning his entire time in WWE. Featuring battles with Undertaker, Big Show, Randy Orton, Mankind, Kane, & more.”

– Here is video from Barstool Sports from the EA Sports Super Bowl LII party on Thursday in Minneapolis. AJ Styles appears briefly in the video: