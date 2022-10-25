wrestling / News
WWE News: Lita on Women Headlining Last Night’s Raw, Apollo Crews Wants the NXT Championship
October 25, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Lita tweeted on last night’s Raw main event, featuring Bayley vs. Bianca Belair. She wrote, “Women main eventing Raw? Can I get a Hell Yeah?” You can check out that tweet below:
Women main eventing Raw? Can I get a Hell Yeah? https://t.co/h16VzBViYP
— Amy Dumas (@AmyDumas) October 25, 2022
– After winning his casket match at NXT Halloween Havoc, Apollo Crews spoke on beating Grayson Waller at the event. Crews noted that his next focus is the reason he came back to NXT, which is to win the NXT Championship. Youc an check out that clip below:
