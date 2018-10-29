WWE News: Lita & Trish Stratus Talk Evolution Win, NXT UK Dark Match, Video of Musical Performance

WWE posted video of Lita and Trish Stratus discussing their win over Mickie James and Alicia Fox at Evolution. You can see it below. The two credit their long history with each other for the win:

– The dark match saw Rhea Ripley defeat Dakota Kai in an NXT UK Championship match, per Wrestling Inc. The match took place just before Evolution aired, at 6:45 PM ET.

– Here is the opening segment, which saw guitarist Nita Strauss and Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale perform: