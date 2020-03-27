WWE News: Liv Morgan Clip From Day Of, New John Network Collection, Hulu Honors Stephanie McMahon

– Liv Morgan is feeling quite happy in a new clip for the upcominhg episode of Day Of. You can see the video below, which was made in honor of Women’s History Month:

– The The WWE Network has a new Collection, looking at John Cena’s Best WrestleMania Matches. That list includes showdowns with John Cena clocking in at just over 2 1/2 hours. Those matches are Cena versus Batista at WrestleMania 36 and more: