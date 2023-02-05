– At yesterday’s WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow in Columbus, Ohio, Charlotte Flair defeated Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville in a Triple Threat Match to retain her SmackDown Women’s Title. Liv Morgan later shared a photo earlier today showing her eyeing Charlotte’s belt in the matchup.

Liv Morgan lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in October at Extreme Rules. Rousey later lost the title back to Charlotte Flair on SmackDown in December. You can check out Morgan’s tweet below:

– Ahead of his Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match with Angelo Dawkins on Raw tomorrow, Damian Priest shared a message on his plans for the matchup.

Damian Priest wrote, “1st I’ll leave Dawkins looking smacked in the ring tomorrow on #WWERaw. Then I’ll head to the #EliminationChamber to once again reign as US champion!” You can check out the tweet below: