WWE News: Liv Morgan Grants Wish for Fan, Joe Gacy Ready to Change the World, What’s NeXT Previews WarGames

– WWE released a video of Liv Morgan granting a wish and meeting a fan at Make A Wish WinterWonderland. The fan, Austin, wished Morgan luck for her title match against Becky Lynch on this Monday’s Raw.

Liv Morgan tweeted on the video, “Austin says he thinks I’m winning so I guess that means I’m winning Black heart.”

– Joe Gacy is ready to “change the world” ahead of his NXT Cruiserweight title match against Roderick Strong. The match is set for tomorrow at NXT WarGames:

– Today’s edition of What’s NeXT previews tomorrow’s WarGames event: