WWE News: Liv Morgan Says B-Fab Is A Star, The Rock In Mexico To Promote Black Adam, Xavier Woods Is The Trombone Champion of the World

– In a post on Twitter, Liv Morgan praised Hit Row’s B-Fab and said that she was a star.

She wrote: “Watching [B-Fab] wrestle her first live events this weekend was so special. The girl is a staaaaaaaaaaaaar.”

– The Rock is in Mexico City today for the world premiere of Black Adam. He is set for the full media tour, including the October 14 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The film debuts on October 21.

– UpUpDownDown has shared a new video with Xavier Woods claiming he’s the Trombone Champion of the World.