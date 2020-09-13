wrestling / News
WWE News: Liv Morgan Says She’s Prepping for Her Twitch Debut, Full Ziggler vs. Kingston Match Video
– It appears Liv Morgan might be the next WWE Superstar to start streaming on Twitch. She tweeted out earlier today a photo of her computer. The caption for the photo from Liv Morgan reads, “Preparing for my #Twitch debut.” You can view her tweet below.
WWE recently faced controversy after talents were informed that they were banned from their activities on third-party platforms. However, it was reportedly clarified later that Superstars can continue using their accounts on YouTube and Twitch as long as they don’t use their WWE ring names.
Preparing for my #Twitch debut 😉 pic.twitter.com/cy4QMeivuU
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 13, 2020
– WWE released a full match video featuring Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston for the Intercontinental title from WWE Night of Champions 2010. That video is available below.
