WWE News: Liv Morgan Says She’s Prepping for Her Twitch Debut, Full Ziggler vs. Kingston Match Video

– It appears Liv Morgan might be the next WWE Superstar to start streaming on Twitch. She tweeted out earlier today a photo of her computer. The caption for the photo from Liv Morgan reads, “Preparing for my #Twitch debut.” You can view her tweet below.

WWE recently faced controversy after talents were informed that they were banned from their activities on third-party platforms. However, it was reportedly clarified later that Superstars can continue using their accounts on YouTube and Twitch as long as they don’t use their WWE ring names.

– WWE released a full match video featuring Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston for the Intercontinental title from WWE Night of Champions 2010. That video is available below.