WWE News: Liv Morgan Teases Being in Rusev’s Corner Next Week, Lana and Bobby Lashley’s Raw Wedding Album

January 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Liv Morgan

– Liv Morgan is hinting that she may be in Rusev’s corner for his match against Bobby Lashley next week on Raw. On tonight’s Raw, Liv walked up to Charly Caruso interviewing R-Truth. She noted that Lana will be in Lashley’s corner, so Rusev will need someone in his and teased that it could be her:

– WWE posted video of Lashley and Lana in the ring on Raw, only to be interrupted by a video of Rusev showing off their Raw “wedding album”:

Bobby Lashley, Lana, Liv Morgan, Rusev, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

