wrestling / News
WWE News: Liv Morgan Teases Being in Rusev’s Corner Next Week, Lana and Bobby Lashley’s Raw Wedding Album
January 7, 2020 | Posted by
– Liv Morgan is hinting that she may be in Rusev’s corner for his match against Bobby Lashley next week on Raw. On tonight’s Raw, Liv walked up to Charly Caruso interviewing R-Truth. She noted that Lana will be in Lashley’s corner, so Rusev will need someone in his and teased that it could be her:
Could we see @YaOnlyLivvOnce in @RusevBUL's corner next week for his match against @fightbobby?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/EtrpWZYhKy
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 7, 2020
– WWE posted video of Lashley and Lana in the ring on Raw, only to be interrupted by a video of Rusev showing off their Raw “wedding album”:
