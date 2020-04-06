WWE News: Liv Morgan Teases Money in the Bank Participation, Mojo Rawley Comments on ‘Most Important WrestleMania Ever’

– Liv Morgan is teasing the possibility of her participation in the Money in the Bank match at next month’s PPV. Following WrestleMania and the announcement that Money in the Bank will take place as scheduled (albeit possibly not in the same location), Morgan posted:

Still so proud of everyone for pulling off what was, in my opinion, the most important #Wrestlemania ever. When the world needed it most, everyone at @WWE delivered. Thank you to the @WWEUniverse for always sticking with us no matter what. We love y’all. — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 6, 2020

– Mojo Rawley also took to Twitter to praise those that were part of what he called the most important Wrestlemania ever”: