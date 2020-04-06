wrestling / News

WWE News: Liv Morgan Teases Money in the Bank Participation, Mojo Rawley Comments on ‘Most Important WrestleMania Ever’

April 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Liv Morgan

– Liv Morgan is teasing the possibility of her participation in the Money in the Bank match at next month’s PPV. Following WrestleMania and the announcement that Money in the Bank will take place as scheduled (albeit possibly not in the same location), Morgan posted:

– Mojo Rawley also took to Twitter to praise those that were part of what he called the most important Wrestlemania ever”:

