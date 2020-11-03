WWE News: Liv Morgan Tries Out Spicy Hot Sauces, Six Year Anniversary of The New Day, Stock Update

– WWE Superstar Liv Morgan released a new vlog where she tries out some of the spiciest hot sauces. You can check out that Liv Morgan video below.

– WWE noted that today marks the anniversary that we got our first look at The New Day six years ago. You can check out that classic New Day clip below. Obviously, the stable would go on to become much different from its original iteration.

– WWE stock opened up today with the price of $38.74 per share. Since that time, the stock price has gone up slightly to $38.80, where it sits as of writing this.