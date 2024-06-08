wrestling / News
WWE News: Liv Morgan Turns 30, SmackDown in Three Minutes, SmackDown LowDown Highlights
– Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan celebrates her birthday today, as she turns 30 years old. WWE also wished a happy birthday today, which you can see below:
Happy birthday to the Women's World Champion, @YaOnlyLivvOnce! pic.twitter.com/4jCZ2ntmNY
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2024
– FOX Sports showcased last night’s SmackDown in Three Minutes:
– The following video highlights are now available for today’s SmackDown LowDown, featuring Naomi and WWE Tag Team Champions Grayson Waller says Austin Theory:
