WWE News: Liv Morgan Shares New Photo, WrestleMania 36 Ticket Pre-Sale, Full Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe Match Video

– WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has been off TV after a losing effort to Charlotte Flair in July. Earlier this week, she shared this partial photo of her face on her Twitter account, which you can see below.

– The WrestleMania 36 pre-sale has started and will run through Friday, November 15 at 12:00 am EST. The pre-sale codes for the weekend include WWEVIP, NXTLIVE, and NETWORK. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

– WWE released a full match video today featuring Samoa Joe vs. Shinsuke Nakamura from NXT TakeOver: Toronto 2016. You can check out that full match video below.