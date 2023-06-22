– WWE NXT has two live events scheduled for this weekend. On Friday, June 23, NXT will be at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, North American Champion Wes Lee, former champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade are all advertised for both shows.

– WWE will head to Monroe, Louisiana on Saturday, June 24 for Saturday Night’s Main Event. WWE is advertising Ronda Rousey, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, LA Knight, and Charlotte Flair the event.

On Sunday, WWE will held to Mobile, Alabama for Sunday Stunner at the Mobile Civic Center. The arena is advertising the following lineup:

* WWE Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. The Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (c) vs. AJ Styles

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are also advertised for a title defense against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. However, Morgan is out with an injury, so the match will have to be changed.

– Next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia will be the first-ever live Raw broadcast from that market (h/t PWInsider).